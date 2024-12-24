The Indian Awaaz

India’s Smartphone exports surpass Rs 1 lakh crore under PLI scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dec 24, 2024
Smartphone exports surpass Rs 1 lakh crore under PLI scheme: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the export value of Smartphones has crossed one lakh crore rupees in the first eight months of the current financial year.

In a social media post, Mr Vaishnaw said that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has led to the growth of smartphone exports in the country by 45 percent as compared to last year. He also said that the government has set a target to increase the export of smartphones to reach one lakh 70 thousand crore rupees in the current fiscal year. The PLI Scheme in the smartphone sector has created over three lakh direct and six lakh indirect jobs.

