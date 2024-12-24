PM Modi holds talks with eminent economists at NITI Aayog ahead of Budget..

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised that Viksit Bharat can be achieved through a fundamental change in mindset that is focused on making India develop by 2047.

He expressed his views while interacting with a group of eminent economists and thought leaders today in preparation for the Union Budget 2025-26 at NITI Aayog in New Delhi.

The meeting was held on the theme “Maintaining India’s growth momentum at a time of global uncertainty.” In his remarks, the prime minister thanked the speakers for their insightful views.

During the meeting, participants shared their views on several significant issues. These include navigating challenges posed by global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, strategies to enhance employment, particularly among youth, and create sustainable job opportunities across sectors, and strategies to align education and training programs with the evolving needs of the job market.

Issues of enhancing agricultural productivity and creating sustainable rural employment opportunities, attracting private investment mobilizing public funds for infrastructure projects to boost economic growth and create jobs promoting financial inclusion boosting exports and attracting foreign investment were also discussed.

Multiple renowned economists and analysts participated in the interaction. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Berry, CEO BVR Subhramanyam, and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The pre-budget consultations for Union Budget 2025-26 started on the 6th of this month. Mrs Sitharaman had held consultations with finance ministers of various states, farmer associations, economists, and MSMEs. The Union Finance Minister is likely to present the budget for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on the coming 1st of February.