Indian industries welcome FTA with UK

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian industries have termed the signing of the UK–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a major moment in deepening partnership between the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Finalised after years of negotiation, the deal has drawn strong support from Indian policymakers and industry leaders who see it as a springboard for greater trade, investment, and strategic cooperation.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has welcomed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), calling it a transformational step in bilateral economic ties. The FTA aims to boost trade, innovation, and investment. A CII-led delegation, headed by Sunil Bharti Mittal, engaged with UK leaders on opportunities in technology, clean energy, and healthcare.

The deal includes a Social Security Agreement and is expected to double bilateral trade to 120 billion dollars by 2030. CII emphasized the FTA’s role in driving inclusive growth and strengthening regulatory and business cooperation.

Analysts estimate the FTA could increase bilateral trade by up to US $34 billion annually, with particular benefits for sectors such as textiles, marine exports, agriculture, engineering goods, and processed food.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the agreement “a blueprint for shared prosperity”, adding that it would not only improve market access for Indian goods such as textiles, footwear, jewellery, seafood and engineering products but also unlock new opportunities for young people and in other areas including agriculture, food processing and small business.