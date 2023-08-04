PM Modi holds meeting with NDA groups to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday held meetings with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Sources said, during the meeting, Mr Modi asked the MPs to rise above caste-based politics and work for people from all sections of the society. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda attended the meeting. Mr. Modi is holding meetings with MPs of the NDA alliance in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament.