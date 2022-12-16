FreeCurrencyRates.com

16 Dec 2022

PM Modi hold telephonic talks with Russian President Putin, discuss cooperation in several areas

FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephonic conversation with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, Mr. Modi briefed President Putin on India’s ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities.

Mr. Modi said that he also looks forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Having expressed satisfaction with the hight level bilateral co-operation developing on the principles of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnerships the two leaders discussed in detail the prospects for practical interaction in such areas as mutual investment, energy, agriculture, transport and logistic, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation, and other key areas.

In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward. At the request of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President gave fundamental assessment of Russian lines on the Ukrainian direction. The two leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other.

