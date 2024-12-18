PM Modi hits out at Congress, Defends Amit Shah on Dr Ambedkar issue

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit back at Congress over its allegation against the Union Home Minister in his remarks on Dr B R Ambedkar saying Amit Shah has exposed the Congress’ dark history of insulting the architect of the Indian Constitution.

He alleged that Congress is stung and stunned by the facts Mr Shah presented, which is why it is now indulging in theatrics. Referring to the opposition’s allegation over Mr Shah’s remarks on Dr Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha yesterday, Mr Modi said, that if the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken. In a series of social media posts, he added that the people of the country have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr Ambedkar and humiliate the SC and ST communities. Mr Modi also alleged that Congress can try as it wants but the party can not deny that the worst massacres against SC and ST Communities have happened under its regimes. He also highlighted that Congress is responsible for defeating Dr Ambedkar in elections twice, denying him a Bharat Ratna and denying his portrait a place of pride in Parliament’s Central Hall. The Prime Minister asserted that his Government’s respect and reverence for Dr Ambedkar is absolute, saying the Centre has worked tirelessly to fulfil his vision over the last decade. Mr Modi also highlighted that the Government has worked to develop Panchteerth, the five iconic places associated with Dr. Ambedkar. He noted that for decades, there was a pending issue on land for Chaitya Bhoomi which has been resolved by his government. He added that the Centre has also developed 26, Alipur Road in Delhi, where Dr. Ambedkar spent his last years and the house where he lived in London has also been acquired by the Government.

Owing to Baba Saheb, the Prime Minister said, be it removing 25 crore people from poverty, strengthening the SC and ST Act, his regime’s flagship programmes including Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission and Ujjwala Yojana, each of them has touched the lives of the poor and marginalised.