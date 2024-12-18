After 4 years in imprison, Umar Khalid gets interim bail

AMN / New Delhi

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, accused in the Delhi riots case, got a big relief from the court on Wednesday (18 December). The Karkardooma Court in Delhi granted him interim bail for seven days. The court has granted interim bail to Umar Khalid from 28 December to 3 January. Umar Khalid had sought interim bail for 10 days to attend the wedding of his cousin brother and sister.

Khalid was arrested on 13 September 2020

In early December, Umar Khalid and Meeran Haider had also sought bail on the basis of equality, delay in trial and long imprisonment. In this case, the police had sought time to present the reply.

Khalid, arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020, had sought bail on the grounds that he neither had any criminal role in the violence nor any “conspiratorial connect” with any other accused in the case. The Delhi Police had opposed Khalid’s bail plea in the high court, saying the speech delivered by him was “very calculated” and he brought up contentious issues like Babri Masjid, triple talaq, Kashmir, the alleged suppression of Muslims and the CAA and NRC.