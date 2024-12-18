Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan meets VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

; Both parties discuss bilateral trade, connectivity

President of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan met Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Parliament House today. In a social media post, Mr Dhankhar said that the discussion centred around the longstanding ties between the two democracies and underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and connectivity. Both leaders also highlighted the role of parliamentary exchanges between India and Armenia in further consolidating the relationship between both nations.

Mr Simonyan and his delegation also went to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and saw the proceedings. Members of both houses welcomed the delegation.