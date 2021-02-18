PM Modi suggests special visa scheme for doctors and nurses, within SAARC countries
PM Modi for special visa scheme for medical professionals within SAARC countries

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, India is working towards a healthy and COVID-19 free neighbourhood.

Addressing a health secretary-level meet virtually with other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries on Thursday on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for cooperation and collaborative efforts in rapid deployment of vaccines in the region and the world. He said the spirit of regional solidarity shown during the COVID-19 pandemic has proven such integration is possible.

“Hopes of our region and world are focus on rapid deployment of vaccines. In this too, we must maintain same cooperative and collaborative spirit. Over the past year, our health cooperation has achieved so much,” the prime minister said in his address to the workshop on Covid-19 management with 10 neighbouring countries.

He urged greater integration among the SAARC nations, saying, “If the 21st century is to be the Asian century, it cannot be without greater integration among the countries of South Asia and Indian Ocean island countries.”

Mr Modi said all countries have learned from each other from best practices.

Appreciating the spirit of collaboration as the major takeaway, the Prime minister said, India has achieved the lowest fatality rate globally.

Mr Modi said all countries should maintain collaborative spirit during the vaccination. Mr Modi suggested that there should be special visas for medical professionals and an arrangement for special Air ambulance.

Prime minister said, India’s Ayushman Bharat can be a case study for all the regional countries for healthcare. He insisted that a regional platform may be created for studies on forecasting future pandemics.

He emphasised that the 21st century is Asia’s century and it can not be achieved without greater integration of South Asia and Indian Ocean Island countries.

