PM Modi flags off six Vande Bharat trains from Ranchi

AMN / RANCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off six Vande Bharat trains, including Tatanagar-Patna, through video conferencing from Ranchi airport.

The flag-off event of six Vande Bharat trains was scheduled in Jamshedpur. He also laid the foundation stone and dedicated various Railway Projects in Jharkhand worth more than 660 crore rupees to the nation.

Mr. Modi reached Ranchi airport this morning to proceed to Jamshedpur, but his helicopter could not take off due to low visibility and inclement weather. Addressing people through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the operation of Vande Bharat trains will enhance economic and cultural activities in Eastern India, including Jharkhand and neighbouring states. Mr. Modi said these trains will boost the tourism industry. It will also increase job opportunities. He said the centre is committed to the all-round development of Jharkhand.