Expansion of rail connectivity in eastern India will boost economy of entire region: PM 

By Bisheshwar Mishra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the expansion of rail connectivity in Eastern India will strengthen the economy of the entire region. Mr Modi was speaking at Ranchi in Jharkhand on Sunday after laying the foundation stone and dedicating to the nation various Railway projects worth over 660 crore rupees through video conferencing. Mr Modi also virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains. Earlier, the Prime Minister was scheduled to flag off the trains from Tatanagar in Jamshedpur but his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather conditions, so he had to launch the projects from Ranchi.



Addressing the gathering virtually, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the expansion of rail connectivity in Eastern India will hugely benefit businesses, professionals and students. Speaking about the six new Vande Bharat trains, the Prime Minister said, it will create new employment opportunities for the youth.

The Prime Minister also released the first installment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to thousands of beneficiaries. Thirty-two crore rupees were digitally transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Besides the Prime Minister also distributed sanction letters of 32 thousand houses to beneficiaries of PMAY-G.



Later, addressing a public meeting at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur, Prime Minister and Senior BJP leader, Narendra Modi, said, Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators pose a significant threat to the state by altering the demo-graphic landscape of Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions.



Mr. Modi termed the JMM, RJD and the Congress as the biggest enemies of Jharkhand, asserting that these parties are power-hungry and indulging in vote bank and appeasement politics.