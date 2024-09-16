THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Five beaten to death for allegedly practising witchcraft in Chhattisgarh

Sep 15, 2024

Five members of a family were brutally beaten to death for allegedly practising witchcraft in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh on Sunday. Victims include three women.

The incident took place in Itkala village near Muraliguda camp under Konta police station area. According to police officials, all the five victims belonged to the same family.

After getting information about the incident, the police party along with Superintendent of Police reached the spot and arrested the five accused.

The officials said further investigation into the incident is in progress.

