इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2024 04:52:43      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Jain Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Jain Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. In a social media post, Mr. Modi said that his thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Maharaj Ji.

He further added, that Acharya Vidhyasagar will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education, and more. Sharing about his meeting with Acharya Vidhyasagar last year, Prime Minister Modi said that his visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh was unforgettable. Mr. Modi said that during his visit, he met Acharya Vidhyasagar and received his blessings.

Acharya Vidyasagarji Maharaj was a Digambara Jain Acharya. He was recognised both for his scholarship and austerity. He was known for his long hours in meditation. While he was born in Karnataka and took spiritual discipline in Rajasthan, he spent much of his time in the Bundelkhand region where he is credited with having brought about a revival in educational and religious activities. He has written haiku poems and the epic Hindi poem ‘Mukamati’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart