PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Jain Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of Jain Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. In a social media post, Mr. Modi said that his thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Maharaj Ji.

He further added, that Acharya Vidhyasagar will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education, and more. Sharing about his meeting with Acharya Vidhyasagar last year, Prime Minister Modi said that his visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh was unforgettable. Mr. Modi said that during his visit, he met Acharya Vidhyasagar and received his blessings.

Acharya Vidyasagarji Maharaj was a Digambara Jain Acharya. He was recognised both for his scholarship and austerity. He was known for his long hours in meditation. While he was born in Karnataka and took spiritual discipline in Rajasthan, he spent much of his time in the Bundelkhand region where he is credited with having brought about a revival in educational and religious activities. He has written haiku poems and the epic Hindi poem ‘Mukamati’.