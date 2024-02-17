इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2024 12:10:10      انڈین آواز
BJP to base its Lok Sabha campaign on its works for development and the poor ; PM Modi

@BJP4

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the BJP workers to dedicate and devote themselves for next 100 days to ensure winning 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls. Mr Modi has given the target of winning 400 seats by the NDA including 370 seats by the BJP itself. He was addressing the party leaders’ during office bearers meeting on the first day of the two-day BJP National Convention being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Giving takeaways of Mr Modi’s address, party General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that the Prime Minister has asked party leaders and workers to add extra 370 votes on every booth to ensure party’s victory in the polls. Mr Tawde added that the Prime Minister highlighted the target of winning 370 seats is not a number but would be a tribute to the BJP Ideologue Shayama Prasad Mookerjee who sacrificed his life for the nation. Mr Modi also said that BJP will go to the Lok Sabha polls on its developmental works and initiatives related to Garib Kalyan.

Mr Tawde said the party will launch a hundred day programme from 25th of February in which BJP workers will reach every booth to connect with new voters and highlight the government developmental initiatives.

Mr Modi noted he has been the head of a government, including more than 12 years as Gujarat chief minister, for nearly 23 years and there has been no allegation of corruption. He said, it has been an aarop mukt and a vikas yukt period, noting that there has been no such instance of such a long tenure of anyone not drawing any taint.

Later party national convention started with Mr Modi and BJP president JP Nadda unfurling party flag at Bharat mandapam. In his inaugural address, Mr Nadda said that the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been full of achievements. He said it was after thirty years that a government with an absolute majority was formed in the country in 2014 and just after five years, in 2019, again, it was a full majority government under Mr Modi’s leadership. Mr Nadda said, during seven decades of the history of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and Bharatiya Janata Party, it has seen every period, the period of struggle, period of neglect, the Emergency and also the periods of winning and losing in elections. He said, today BJP has become the largest political party in the world.

He said, before 2014, BJP governments were in only five states. The BJP president said, after 2014, today there are NDA governments in 17 states and BJP governments in 12 states. He said, in 2009 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s vote share was 18.8 per cent which increased to 31.3 per cent in 2014 under PM Modi’s leadership. Mr Nadda said, in 2019 Lok Sabha polls BJP broke its own record and its vote share reached 37 per cent. He said, no party except BJP is consistent on its ideology.

The BJP national president said, today, over 80 crore beneficiaries are getting free food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and in the the last ten years the Modi Government have pulled around 25 crore people out of poverty. He said, on every front, be it health, infrastructure, education or employment, PM Modi’s leadership is fulfilling the dreams of every Indian. Mr Nadda said, Mr Modi’s leadership is truly transforming India in an unparalleled way. He said, Mr Modi’s visionary leadership has established a new dimension in politics, in the party and in the society of the country. He said, the stellar leadership of Mr Modi is ensuring prosperity in the country through keeping GYAN (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, Nari Shakti) at the forefront of his focus.

On the first day of the convention, a resolution on Viksit Bharat was adopted this evening. Senior party leader and Union Minister Rajnath Singh moved the resolution which was seconded by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, L Murugan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Tomorrow another resolution will be adopted and Mr Modi will give a valedictory address.

Around 11,500 delegates including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of party-ruled States, State Ministers, National and State party office bearers, MPs and MLAs are participating in this event. The convention assumes significance because of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

During the event, the BJP leaders will discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls besides deliberating on a comprehensive organisational agenda. 

