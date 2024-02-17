इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2024 12:11:04      انڈین آواز
Houthis fire missiles at India-bound British oil tanker

AMN WEB DESK

The Houthis, a group of armed rebels based in Yemen and backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for a new missile attack on a British oil tanker amid Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza.

The targeted vessel, identified by the United States as a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying crude oil bound for India, faced a barrage of naval missiles on the Red Sea. The extent of damage to the tanker was not disclosed in the statement.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations confirmed the incident late on Friday, reporting that an attack took place on the Pollux, about 70 nautical miles northwest of al-Mukha, a port city southwest of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The vessel reported an explosion in close proximity but the crew and the tanker were deemed safe, and military authorities were responding.

