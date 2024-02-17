10 killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu

President, PM express grief over Virudhunagar fire tragedy

AMN / CHENNAI

At least 10 people, including four women, were charred to death and four are injured when an explosion ripped through a fireworks’ manufacturing unit at Virudhnagar in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.



The accident took place at a cracker unit in Ramuthevanpatti in Vembakkottai block in the afternoon when the labourers were mixing chemicals for fancy crackers.

A senior official with the Virudhunagar district administration told that the explosion took place due to a man-made error.

The official added that the explosion took place inside the chemical mixing room, which led to huge causalities.

A case has been registered against the owner and manager of the unit, who are hiding. A detailed magisterial probe has been ordered.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of 10 people and announced a solatium of 3 lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased. He also deputed Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran and Labour Minister C V Ganesan to meet the injured and families of the victims.

Accidents inside firecracker units due to negligence and human error have become a recurring affair in Virudhunagar and Sivakasi, where over 1,000 factories produce firecrackers meeting 90 per cent of the country’s needs.

President, PM express grief over Virudhunagar fire tragedy

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed pain on the loss of lives cause by a tragic accident in a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. In a social media post, President Murmu conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed grief on the loss of lives in a mishap at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, during this difficult time, his thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have tragically passed away. The Prime Minister wished a swift and full recovery for all who have been injured.

He announced that an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given 50,000 rupees.