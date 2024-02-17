इंडियन आवाज़     17 Feb 2024 10:39:41      انڈین آواز
Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for 58th Jnanpith Award

Renowned Urdu poet Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya will receive the 58th Jnanpith Award. Gulzar is known for his works in Hindi cinema and is considered one of the finest Urdu poets of this era.

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya is the founder and chief of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, and is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader, educator and writer of more than 240 books and texts. The recipients for the award were decided by a selection committee chaired by Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Rai. Established in 1944, the prestigious Jnanpith Award is given annually for outstanding contributions to Indian literature.

