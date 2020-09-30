PM Modi expresses grief over death of Emir of Kuwait

Kuwait emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 29) expressed grief over the demise of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Today, the State of Kuwait and the Arab world has lost a beloved leader, India a close friend, and the world a great statesman. His Highness played a leading role in strengthening our bilateral relations, and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait.”

“My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. In this moment of grief our thoughts are with the Al-Sabah family and the people of the State of Kuwait,” PM Modi added.