PM Modi expresses gratitude towards all Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude towards all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. In a social media post, Mr Modi called it a defining moment in the nation’s democratic journey and also congratulated the fellow citizens.

He said, with the passage of this bill in the parliament, the country usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for women. The Prime Minister also refered to this not only as a legislation but also a tribute to the countless women who have build the nation as well as enriched it by their resilience and contributions.

Mr Modi said that this celebration is a reminder to the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of the country. Calling it a historic step, Mr Modi stated that the move is also a commitment to ensure their voices are heard even more effectively.