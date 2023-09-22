Bombay HC rejects petition filed by Mehul Choksi challenging ED plea

AMN

Bombay High Court has rejected the petition filed by businessman Mehul Choksi challenging the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to declare him as a fugitive economic offender. Justice SV Kotwal rejected a total of four petitions filed by Choksi, seeking to establish several alleged procedural lapses in ED’s petition. The court observed that all the rules were complied with properly. As per law, a person can be declared a fugitive economic offender if a warrant has been issued against him for an offence involving an amount of 100 crore rupees or more and if the person has left the country and refuses to return.

Choksi is an accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud case worth 14,500 crore rupees.