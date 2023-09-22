IndiGo announces new direct flights connecting Hyderabad and Colombo

AMN

Airline, IndiGo, has announced new direct flights connecting Hyderabad and Colombo from November this year. The development marks a significant milestone as IndiGo becomes the first Indian carrier to establish direct connectivity between the two vibrant cities. Local news portals and papers reported Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra’s statement stressing on his company’s focus towards delivering exceptional services and meeting the evolving needs of customers.

He added that this connectivity would serve as a catalyst for further enhancing business ties, trade, as well as tourism between India and Sri Lanka.Connectivity between India and Sri Lanka has been improved over last one year with flights having resumed between Jaffna and Chennai which have now been made daily. In addition, flight connectivity between Mumbai and Colombo has also started this year. Ferry services between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai are also scheduled to commence soon which has been a long pending demand. On the other hand, to cater to luxury segment of tourists visiting the island, an international luxury cruise has also been started from June this year connecting Chennai, Hambantota and Trincomalee. Traditionally, India has been the leading source market in terms of number of tourist arrivals into Sri Lanka.

While Sri Lanka has been a favoured tourist destination for many Indians, many Sri Lankans visit India as part of cultural, religious, and medical tourism. Hyderabad, a sought-after tourist destination in India, boasts attractions such as the Charminar, Golconda Fort, and the Salar Jung Museum. The city is renowned for its world-class medical services.