PM Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with leaders of different political parties

Published On:

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held an all Party meeting with leaders of different political parties through video conferencing. The Prime Minister discussed the future course of action with them in light of many states demanding an extension of lockdown after 14th of this month as a precautionary step in battle against COVID-19.

AIR correspondent quoting sources reports, economic impact of the lockdown and measures to deal with it was discussed. Utilization of money released to states and concerns pertaining to daily wage workers and migrant workers were also discussed in detail. Many leaders have asked the Government to extend the lockdown further. Some leaders also urged for making suitable provisions for ensuring free or cheaper testing facilities for the Covid-19 patients.

Opposition leaders also demanded for a greater financial stimulus to the states by the Centre. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, DMK leader T R Ballu, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Rajeev Ranjan Singh of JD (U), Lok Janshakti Party’s Chirag Paswan, Prof Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra were among those who participated in the interaction with the Prime Minister.

