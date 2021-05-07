PM Modi, Australian counterpart agree on need to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over the telephone. Mr Modi conveyed his appreciation for the prompt and generous support extended by the government and people of Australia for India’s fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

The two leaders agreed on the need to ensure affordable and equitable access to vaccines and medicines for containing COVID-19 globally. The Prime Minister sought Australia’s support for the initiative taken at the World Trade Organization by India and South Africa to seek a temporary waiver under TRIPS in this context.

The leaders also took note of the progress made in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since the Virtual Summit held on 4th of June last year and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation and foster people-to-people ties. The leaders also discussed regional issues and reiterated the importance of working together for a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.