PM Modi asks BJP MPs to actively participate in celebrations of 75th Independence Day

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP MPs to actively participate in the year long celebrations of 75th Independence Day. Mr. Modi was addressing BJP parliamentary party meeting in Parliament House complex this morning.

Party MPs lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and bringing the economy back on track.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi who briefed the media after the meeting, said, BJP President, JP Nadda said the party’s victory in the recent elections shows people’s faith in the leadership of Mr. Modi.