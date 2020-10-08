Bihar Elections: JD(U) Gets 115 Seats, BJP 121, HAM 07
Javadekar releases SOP on re-opening of cinema halls from Oct 15
QUAD nations affirm importance of maintaining free, open Indo-Pacific: India
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
Dr. Harsh Vardhan releases ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’ to fight Coronavirus
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Oct 2020 08:46:28      انڈین آواز

PM Modi appeals countrymen to unite against Corona

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Launches ‘Jan Andolan’ campaign on COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour

STAFF REPORTER / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a campaign by way of a Tweet on Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy.

In a tweet, Mr Modi appealed to people to unite to fight Corona. He urged the people to always remember to wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing and practice ‘Do Gaz Ki Doori.’ He said, together, we will succeed and win against COVID-19. The Prime Minister said, India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. He said, our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. Mr Modi said, we have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last Mann Ki baat progrmme reminds people to always wear a mask and do not to venture out without a face shield.

A Concerted Action Plan will also be implemented by Central Government Ministries and Departments and State Governments and Union Territories with Region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts. Proper dissemination of cautionary measures on all media platforms throughout the country will be put out. Informing about the campaign, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash javadekar said the special focus will be laid on simple and easily understandable message, so that it can reach to the every citizen.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has also appealed to the people to follow the government guidelines to fight Covid 19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Training for Indian hockey teams getting momentum; captains, coach confident

File photo SPORTS DESK The Indian men and women hockey teams have resumed their training at the Netaji ...

Sports Minister sanctions Rs.5 lakhs for UP boxer Sunil Chauhan and Archer Neeraj Chauhan

SUNIL Staff Reporter The Sports Ministry has come forward to extend financial support to UP boxer Sunil ...

Indian Women’s hockey team can be medal winner at Tokyo Olympics: Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay feels that the national women’s team h ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!