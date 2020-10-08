PM Modi appeals countrymen to unite against Corona

Launches ‘Jan Andolan’ campaign on COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour

STAFF REPORTER / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a campaign by way of a Tweet on Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy.

In a tweet, Mr Modi appealed to people to unite to fight Corona. He urged the people to always remember to wear a mask, wash hands, follow social distancing and practice ‘Do Gaz Ki Doori.’ He said, together, we will succeed and win against COVID-19. The Prime Minister said, India’s COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. He said, our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. Mr Modi said, we have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his last Mann Ki baat progrmme reminds people to always wear a mask and do not to venture out without a face shield.

A Concerted Action Plan will also be implemented by Central Government Ministries and Departments and State Governments and Union Territories with Region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts. Proper dissemination of cautionary measures on all media platforms throughout the country will be put out. Informing about the campaign, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash javadekar said the special focus will be laid on simple and easily understandable message, so that it can reach to the every citizen.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has also appealed to the people to follow the government guidelines to fight Covid 19.