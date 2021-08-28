PM Modi and Italian PM Mario Draghi discuss developments in Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi. Both the leaders discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world. They strongly condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul International Airport.

They emphasized the need to ensure the safe repatriation of stranded people. Both the leaders stressed upon the need for international cooperation, including at the level of the G-20, in addressing the humanitarian crisis. The leaders also discussed long term security concerns arising out of the developments in Afghanistan.

The two leaders also shared views on other important issues on the G-20 agenda, such as Climate Change and forthcoming multilateral engagements too, such as COP-26.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Italy’s dynamic leadership in productively steering discussions within the G-20.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, especially on the situation in Afghanistan.