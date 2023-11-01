इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2023 02:36:23      انڈین آواز

PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate India-assisted development projects

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina today jointly inaugurated three Indian assisted development projects through video conferencing. The three projects are Akhaura – Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link, Khulna – Mongla Port Rail Line, and Unit – II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said that India’s partnership with Bangladesh is a key aspect of its Neighbourhood First policy and Government is dedicated to further strengthen it. He said, it is a matter of happiness that they have come together to celebrate the success of India-Bangladesh cooperation. Mr Modi said, there has been remarkable progress in India-Bangladesh relations and it is touching new heights. He said, the work which has been done together in the last nine years was not done even in the decades before this.
 
Prime Minister said, connectivity initiatives between India and Bangladesh proved to be a lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, for establishing peace, security and stability at the border, both nations have signed the Land Boundary Agreement which had been delayed for decades. Mr Modi said, India and Bangladesh also solved the maritime boundary issue. He said, in the last nine years, three new bus services have been started connecting Dhaka, Shillong, Agartala, Guwahati and Kolkata. He added that three new train services have also started in the last nine years.
 
Prime Minister said, since 2020, parcel and container trains are also running between India and Bangladesh. He said, by starting the world’s biggest cruise, Ganga Vilas, between India and Bangladesh, tourism has been boosted. Mr Modi further stated that in last nine years, the internal trade has tripled. He said, today the inauguration of the Akhaura-Agartala rail link is a historic moment as it is the first rail link between Bangladesh and the North Eastern states of India.
 
Mr Modi said, Tripura has had a strong bond with Bangladesh since the days of its Liberation struggle. In her address, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina said, there is firm friendship between India and Bangladesh. She paid homage to sacrifice of people of India during 1971 war of Liberation. Ms Hasina also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for Diwali in advance.

What PM Sheikh Hasina said

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the joint inauguration of three India-assisted development schemes demonstrated the rare friendship and mutual cooperation between Dhaka and New Delhi, hoping that the existing relationship will be enhanced further in future.

“We (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and me) today jointly inaugurated three projects. It is a demonstration of having rare friendly relations and mutual cooperation,” she said.

She also said Bangladesh and India will attain many successes in the days to come through mutual cooperation which will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The prime minister made the remarks after inaugurating three Indian assisted development schemes with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi through video conferencing connecting from Dhaka and New Delhi.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

ISRO launches test flight of the Gaganyaan mission at Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO launched test flight of the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday at Sriharikota. As the Indian ...

@Powered By: Logicsart