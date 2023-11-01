PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate India-assisted development projects

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina today jointly inaugurated three Indian assisted development projects through video conferencing. The three projects are Akhaura – Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link, Khulna – Mongla Port Rail Line, and Unit – II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said that India’s partnership with Bangladesh is a key aspect of its Neighbourhood First policy and Government is dedicated to further strengthen it. He said, it is a matter of happiness that they have come together to celebrate the success of India-Bangladesh cooperation. Mr Modi said, there has been remarkable progress in India-Bangladesh relations and it is touching new heights. He said, the work which has been done together in the last nine years was not done even in the decades before this.



Prime Minister said, connectivity initiatives between India and Bangladesh proved to be a lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, for establishing peace, security and stability at the border, both nations have signed the Land Boundary Agreement which had been delayed for decades. Mr Modi said, India and Bangladesh also solved the maritime boundary issue. He said, in the last nine years, three new bus services have been started connecting Dhaka, Shillong, Agartala, Guwahati and Kolkata. He added that three new train services have also started in the last nine years.



Prime Minister said, since 2020, parcel and container trains are also running between India and Bangladesh. He said, by starting the world’s biggest cruise, Ganga Vilas, between India and Bangladesh, tourism has been boosted. Mr Modi further stated that in last nine years, the internal trade has tripled. He said, today the inauguration of the Akhaura-Agartala rail link is a historic moment as it is the first rail link between Bangladesh and the North Eastern states of India.



Mr Modi said, Tripura has had a strong bond with Bangladesh since the days of its Liberation struggle. In her address, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina said, there is firm friendship between India and Bangladesh. She paid homage to sacrifice of people of India during 1971 war of Liberation. Ms Hasina also extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for Diwali in advance.

