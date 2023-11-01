World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of the fast-growing technology.

AMN / WEB DESK

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begin in UK on Wednesday. The AI Safety Summit is joined by leaders of nations like India, US, France, Singapore, and others. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is representing India at the summit

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressed the inaugural plenary session of the ‘AI Safety Summit 2023’ at Buckinghamshire in United Kingdom today.

He emphasised India’s commitment to AI with a strong focus on safety, trust, and accountability. The Minister said that such international collaborations are extremely important, as we move forward in shaping the future of technology in an era where it is presenting some of the most exciting opportunities ever for mankind.

The Minister said Artificial Intelligence, is a kinetic enabler of India’s already accelerating and expanding digital economy, growth, and Governance. He added that we approach AI with a prism on openness, safety, trust, and accountability. Minister further added that AI should be utilised only for the good, only for the progress, and prosperity of all our citizens across all countries.

The objectives of the two-day Summit are deliberating the risks associated with AI, particularly at the cutting edge of its development, and exploring strategies for their mitigation through globally coordinated efforts.



The ‘AI Safety Summit 2023’ has assembled representatives from around the world, including governments, prominent AI corporations, civil society organisations, and research experts from the UK, US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, South Korea, among others. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and executives from U.S. artificial intelligence companies such as Anthropic, Google’s DeepMind and OpenAI, and influential computer scientists like Yoshua Bengio, one of the “godfathers” of AI, are also attending.