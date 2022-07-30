FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM lays foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC

Also launches National Solar rooftop portal

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Power Ministry’s flagship Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. The scheme aims at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) and power departments. It is being implemented with an outlay of over Rs 3 lakh crore over a period of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26. The scheme envisages the provision of financial assistance to DISCOMs for modernisation and strengthening of distribution infrastructure, with a focus on improvement of reliability and quality of supply to end consumers.

Mr Modi unveiled the scheme during a programme marking the culmination of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power@2047’ through video conferencing. The six-day programme that concludes today is a part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to showcase the transformation in the power sector achieved in the last eight years.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various green energy projects of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) worth over Rs 5,200 crore.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 100 Mega Watt-MW Ramagundam Floating Solar Project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar Project in Kerala. Besides, Mr Modi also laid the foundation stone of the 735 Mega Watt Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas project in Gujarat.

On the occasion, Mr Modi launched the national solar rooftop portal, which will enable online tracking of the process of installation of rooftop solar plants, starting from registering the applications to release of subsidies in residential consumers’ bank accounts after installation and inspection of the plant.

Earlier, the Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana – Saubhagya run by the Ministry of Power. He mentioned that India of today is not only a power surplus country but is also exporting electricity. He said, the energy and power sector has a huge role to play in accelerating India’s progress in the next 25 years.

