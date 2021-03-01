‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24
Bharat Bandh on February 26 as 8 crore traders to protest against GST
Farmers angry over government notices, closure of main roads at Ghazipur border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2021 10:03:02      انڈین آواز

PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated at District Hospital, Kargil

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Ladakh, Councillor (Town) LAHDC, Kargil Haji Mohammad Abass Adulpa inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra at District Hospital, Kargil to celebrate the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Diwas-2021.

Haji Abass purchased medicine from the centre in which all type of Generic Medicines will be available at lesser price.

Speaking on this occasion, Haji Abass said that considerable progress has been made, but a lot more needs to be done for improving facilities for patients in government hospitals.

He said that these stores would have a great impact on the lives of people by providing them quality medicines at affordable prices.

RMO Dr Shabir Hussain briefed about the importance for the Scheme and urged the people to take maximum benefits from the Jan Aushadhi Store. A free Medical Check-up Camp was also organised at this juncture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Govt to form Centre of Excellence in gaming in collaboration with IIT Bombay

AMN / WEB DESK Government has decided to form Centre of Excellence in gaming and other related areas in col ...

Hockey Women; India, suffered second successive defeat, lose 0-1 to Germany

HSB Dusseldorf, 28 February Indian Women gave a much better display but went down 1-0 to World No 3 Germ ...

خبرنامہ

آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی جذبہ ہے نہ کہ صرف ایک اقتصادی مہم: وزیر اعظم مودی

WEB DESK جناب مودی نے زور دے کر کہا کہ آتم نربھر بھارت ایک قومی ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کووڈ ٹیکہ لگوایا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلّی کے ایمس میں کووڈ-ا ...

کووڈ 19 ٹیکہ کاری مہم کا دوسرا مرحلہ شروع،بزرگ شہریوں کی ٹیکہ کاری

WEB DESK کووڈ-اُنیس سے بچاﺅ کیلئے ٹیکہ کاری کی ملک گیر مہم‘ جس ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz