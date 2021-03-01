PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated at District Hospital, Kargil

AMN

In Ladakh, Councillor (Town) LAHDC, Kargil Haji Mohammad Abass Adulpa inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra at District Hospital, Kargil to celebrate the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Diwas-2021.

Haji Abass purchased medicine from the centre in which all type of Generic Medicines will be available at lesser price.

Speaking on this occasion, Haji Abass said that considerable progress has been made, but a lot more needs to be done for improving facilities for patients in government hospitals.

He said that these stores would have a great impact on the lives of people by providing them quality medicines at affordable prices.

RMO Dr Shabir Hussain briefed about the importance for the Scheme and urged the people to take maximum benefits from the Jan Aushadhi Store. A free Medical Check-up Camp was also organised at this juncture.