PM holds talks with Russian President Putin over COVID-19 situation

File PicPrime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin this evening. They discussed the evolving COVID-19 situation. President Putin expressed solidarity with the people and Government of India and conveyed that Russia would extend all possible support in this regard. Mr Modi thanked President Putin for Russia’s help and support in India’s fight against the pandemic and noted that prompt Russian support to India is a symbol of our enduring partnership.

The two leaders noted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to fight the global pandemic. Approval for emergency use of Sputnik-V vaccine in India was appreciated by President Putin. The leaders noted that the Russian vaccine will be manufactured in India for use in India, Russia and third countries. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, our cooperation on Sputnik-V vaccine will assist humanity in battling the pandemic.

Both leaders attached importance to further deepening bilateral cooperation in various sectors in the spirit of the special and privileged partnership. They reviewed the diverse bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and renewable energy sector, including in the hydrogen economy. Mr Modi conveyed appreciation for the support received from Russia for India’s Gaganyaan Program and the completion of the Russian phase of training of the four Gaganyaan astronauts.

To add further momentum to the strong strategic partnership, President Putin and Mr Modi have agreed to establish a 22 Ministerial Dialogue between the Foreign and Defence Ministers. The two leaders recalled the important decisions taken during their last Summit meeting in Vladivostok in September 2019. Prime Minister Modi conveyed that he looks forward to President Putin’s visit to India later this year for the Bilateral Summit which would provide an occasion to continue their personal and trusted conversation. President Putin assured the Prime Minister of Russia’s full support for the success of India’s Presidency of BRICS during 2021. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch on bilateral and international issues.