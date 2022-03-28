PM hails India’s achievement of $400 bn exports in Mann Ki Baat

AIR \

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exuded pride that India achieved the export target of 400 billion dollars. Addressing the people through his Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio, Mr Modi said Made in India products are now reaching new markets in every corner of the world. He pointed out that when Indians become Vocal for Local, the Local becomes Global. He asked people to make the local ‘global’ and augment the prestige of Indian products further.

The Prime Minister said the demand for items made in India is increasing all over the world. He said it also signifies that the supply chain of India is getting stronger. He highlighted that the exports of leather products from Hailakandi in Assam, handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur and black rice from Chandauli are increasing. The world-famous Apricot of Ladakh has reached the markets of Dubai and bananas are being shipped from Tamil Nadu to Saudi Arabia.

The first consignment of millets grown in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand was exported to Denmark. Banganapalli and Subarnarekha mangoes from Krishna and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh are being exported to South Korea. Fresh jackfruits from Tripura were exported to London by air and for the first time, King Chilli from Nagaland was dispatched to London. Similarly, the first consignment of Bhalia wheat was exported from Gujarat to Kenya and Sri Lanka. Prime Minister stated that Made in India products are now more visible than ever before in foreign countries.

Mr Modi stated that the potential of India in this field is great and farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, small entrepreneurs, MSME sector, are the true strength. He added that it is only due to their hard work that the goal of exporting to the tune of 400 billion dollars has been achieved.

Prime Minister spoke of Padmashree awardee Baba Sivanand. He said everyone was surprised to see the agility of 126-year-old Baba Sivanand at the Padma Awards. He said the age of 126 years and the fitness of Baba Sivanand are the subject of discussion in the country today. Mr Modi said the life of Baba Sivanand is an inspiration for all people to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Mr Modi said World Health Day will be celebrated on the 7th of April. He emphasised that the collective Indian thought on health, whether it is Yoga or Ayurveda, is increasingly trending all over the world. A Yoga program was organised last week in Qatar where citizens of 114 countries participated and made a new world record.

He said the market of the Ayush Industry is also increasing. Mr Modi said that six years ago, the market for Ayurveda medicines was around 22 thousand crores.

Today, the Ayush Manufacturing Industry is touching around one lakh forty thousand crore rupees. He added that in the Start-up world as well, AYUSH is becoming a subject of attraction.

Prime Minister mentioned a number of Ayush Start-Ups. He spoke about a start-up called Kapiva. This Start-Up is based on healthy eating habits in accordance with Indian traditions. Nirog-Street was another such Start Up mentioned by the Prime Minister which is a unique concept in the Ayurveda Healthcare Ecosystem. Its technology-driven platform connects Ayurveda Doctors from across the world directly to the people.

More than 50 thousand practitioners are associated with it. He also mentioned Atreya Innovations, a healthcare technology start-up, which is working in the field of Holistic Wellness. He said Ixoreal has spread awareness about the use of Ashwagandha and Cureveda has created dietary supplements for holistic life through the confluence of modern herbal research and traditional knowledge.

Mr Modi said such Start ups are a symbol of the young entrepreneurs of India and the new possibilities being created in the country. He requested the Start-Ups of the Health Sector and especially the Ayush Start-Ups that they should try to make the content in their portal in all the languages recognized by the United Nations. He expressed confidence that Ayush Start-Ups from India with better quality products will reign all over the world.

Touching upon the topic of Cleanliness, Mr Modi gave the example of Chandrakishore Patil who lives in Nashik, Maharashtra. Chandrakishore stands by the Godavari river, and constantly encourages people not to throw garbage in it. The Prime Minister mentioned Rahul Maharana of Puri in Odisha. Rahul goes to the pilgrimage sites in Puri early in the morning every Sunday, and clears the plastic garbage there.

Prime Minister also cited the example of Mupattam Sri Narayanan of Kerala who has started a project named – Pots for water of life. He is running a campaign to distribute earthen pots so that animals and birds do not face water problems during summer.

Mr Modi said the number of utensils distributed by Narayanan is going to cross one lakh and he will donate the hundred-thousandth pot to the Sabarmati Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi. He said this definitely inspires people to make arrangements for water for animals and birds this summer.

The Prime Minister touched upon the topic of water conservation. He asked people to resolve to save every drop of water. He said there must be equal emphasis on recycling of water. The Prime Minister quoted Rahimdas and said – Rahiman paani raakhiye, bin paani sab soon. He expressed happiness that many people have made water conservation a life mission.

He spoke of Arun Krishnamurthy from Chennai who is running a campaign to clean the ponds and lakes in his area. He also spoke of Rohan Kale from Maharashtra who is running a campaign to preserve hundreds of step wells in the state.

Many of these wells are centuries old and are part of India’s heritage. Mr Modi said he hails from a state where there has always been a shortage of water. He highlighted the step-wells called Vav in Gujarat. He said Vav have played a big role in a state like Gujarat.

He said the Jal Mandir Scheme played a significant role in the protection of these wells or step wells and several step wells were revived all over Gujarat. This also helped a lot in raising the water level in these areas.

Mr Modi said similar campaigns can be run at the local level. He said at least 75 Amrit Sarovars can be made in every district of the country in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said some old lakes can be rejuvenated and some new ones can be dug. He expressed hope that there will be individual and collective effort in this direction.

Prime Minister spoke about the Madhavpur Mela which is held in the village of Madhavpur near the sea at Porbandar in Gujarat. It is said that thousands of years ago, Lord Krishna was married to Rukmani, a princess from the North East, in Madhavpur.

He said that as a symbol of that marriage, Madhavpur fair is held even today. Mr Modi stressed that this deep relationship between the East and West is India’s heritage. Mr Modi elaborated that the bride’s side is called Gharati, and now many Gharaatis from the North East have started coming to this fair. Artists from all the states of the North East reach the Madhavpur Fair, which lasts for a week. Mr Modi added that Madhavpur fair creates a beautiful example of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

Prime Minister said the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is now becoming a new example of public participation. On the 23 rd of March, many celebrations were held in different corners of the country on Martyrs Day. On the same day, Mr Modi got the opportunity to dedicate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata to the nation.He said that the birth anniversary of two great personalities will be celebrated in April.

These great personalities are – Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Nation will celebrate Mahatma Phule’s birth anniversary on the 11th of April and Babasaheb’ birth anniversary on the 14th of April. Mr Modi said both these great personalities fought persistently against discrimination and inequality. Mahatma Phule opened schools for girls in that era and raised his voice against female infanticide. He also launched mega campaigns for water conservation to tackle water crisis.

Prime Minister asked people to take inspiration from the life of Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Babasaheb Ambedkar. He requested all parents and guardians to ensure the education of their daughters. He said that in order to increase the enrollment of daughters in schools, the Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav has been started a few days ago.

The focus is on bringing those girls back to school who had to drop out from their studies for some reason. He urged the listeners of Mann Ki Baat; to visit the places

associated with Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar to take inspiration from their lives.

Mr Modi said that many festivals are approaching and Navratri is only a few days away. He said the festival of Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the very first day of Navratri. He said Easter also comes in April and the holy days of Ramadan are also beginning soon. He hoped that these festivals would strengthen India’ diversity.

Meanwhile, The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials and the Rainwater project members expressed immense happiness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning about the Bansilalpet Stepwell conservation activities in his Mann ki Baat today. The GHMC and the Rainwater Project, jointly restored the 17th-century stepwell at Bansilalpet in Secunderabad.

Speaking to AIR Correspondent, founder of the Rainwater Project, Kalpana Ramesh said the local people and NGOs are coming forward to support the second phase of the restoration works of the Stepwell. GHMC Zonal Commissioner, Srinivas Reddy informed that over 100 sanitation workers, especially 80 women, made key contributions for the restoration.

A 9th class student from Medak in Telangana, Raghavendra has drawn inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mentioning of Baba Shivanand in his Mann Ki Baat program. Gowthami from Wanaparthy district in Telangana state says it was inspiring to know about swachatha and efforts being made some in Maharastra and Odisha.

Ms Sujatha from Wanaparthy district of Telangana has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stressing on women’s education and recalling Mahatma Phule and his wife Savitri Bai Phule in this regard.

Chandra Kishore Patil, a resident of Nashik in Maharashtra who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat programme today for working towards stopping people from throwing garbage into the river and cleaning the water body feels overwhelmed. He said, he felt rejuvenated after he was honoured by the Prime Minister in today’s Mann Ki Baat by recognizing his work. Mr. Patil said, he cannot describe the joy which he is experiencing in words.

The activist said, in the past too the Prime Minister had applauded his work through a tweet. He said, that particular tweet encouraged him to carry forward his work with more enthusiasm. Patil who resides on the banks of the Nandini riverine, a tributary of Godavari recounts the incident which made him understand the environmental hazards caused by dumping the waste into the river.

He said, five years back on the occasion of Dussehera festival he saw people throwing ‘nirmalya’ (leftover of religious waste) into the Nandini riverine. Patil said, the river had already turned into a nullah as lots of garbage was dumped into it. He said, there was an urgent need to stop further contamination of river and urging people to stop throwing the waste into it. Patil said, he came home, took a whistle and stopped people from throwing the religious waste into the riverine. He collected all the religious waste that day and eagerly waited each year for Dussehera to come so that he could collect the religious waste from the people and destroy it accordingly.

Another environmental activist Rohan Kale who was recognized for his work by the Prime Minister told AIR that the step well campaign which he has undertaken is to pull them out from misery to glory. He said, after collaborating with people he has mapped around 1650 step wells across Maharashtra