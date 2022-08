AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief on the demise of renowned Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, the exceptional Shivamogga Subbanna was a household name for those who love Kannada songs and music. The Prime Minister said, his works are admired and so are his efforts to connect gems of Kannada poetry with the present generation. He expressed condolences to his family and admirers.