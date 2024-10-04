Piyush Goyal & US Commerce Secretary Co-Chair India-US CEO Forum

AMN

India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo today jointly chaired the India-U.S. CEO Forum held in Washington D.C., USA. The India-U.S. CEO Forum convened as a platform to allow private sector members to develop and provide recommendations to the Indian and US governments.

These recommendations reflect the private sector’s views, concerns and suggestions about the creation of an environment in which the bilateral economic links are strengthened. The Forum works in tandem with and provides inputs to, the government-to-government U.S.-India Commercial Dialogue.

Mr Goyal also met with Gina Raimondo over a luncheon meeting and discussed areas of mutual interest. They discussed the pathway for strengthening bilateral cooperation in critical minerals supply chains as recommended by the US-India CEO forum. They also discussed opportunities to increase US investments in India, especially in some of the new industrial cities being planned in India.

This is the third time the Forum has been convened since its reconstitution in November 2022 by the Indian and US governments. Both governments appreciated the Forum’s progress on initiatives and its achievements over the past two years.