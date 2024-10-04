Gold Prices Decline, Silver Rises

In the Indian Bullion Market, the 24 Karat Gold was trading 0.45 per cent down at 76,050 rupees for 10 Grams and Silver 999 Fine, was trading half a per cent up at 91,910 rupees per one kilogram, a short while ago.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold price was trading down today. The precious metal, for the October contract, was 0.47 per cent down, trading at 75,312 rupees per 10 grams. Silver for December contract, was up by 0.43 percent and trading at 91,768 rupees per kilogram, when the reports last came in.