Sensex Crashes 1,769 Points, Nifty Drops 546

Domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty continued their downward trend for the fourth consecutive session following massive selling across all sectors. The markets witnessed their biggest fall in two months impacted largely by weak global sentiment amid escalating conflict in West Asia.

At close, the Sensex tanked 1,769 points to close at 82,497, while the Nifty tumbled 546 points to settle at 25,250. Both the indices slipped over 2.1 per cent each.

In the NSE, 102 companies hit their 52-week high, and 65 hit their 52-week low.

The broader market at BSE also ended in negative territory. The MidCap index was 2.2 percent down and the SmallCap index lost 1.8 percent.

In the Sensex index, 29 out of 30 companies ended in negative territory.

The top laggards today were, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and Tata Motors slumped over four per cent, Reliance as well as Maruti declined over 3.9 per cent each, and Asian Paints fell 3.8 per cent.

Conversely, the only gainer today was JSW Steel which gained more than one per cent.

In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, all 20 sectors logged losses.

The top laggards today were, Realty plummeted nearly four and a half per cent, Capital Goods fell more than three per cent and Auto shed nearly three per cent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as out of 4,076 Companies, shares of 1,107 advanced, 2,881 declined and 88 remain unchanged.