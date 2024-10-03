THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Nitin Gadkari Highlights Use of 8 Million Metric Tonnes of Waste in Highway Projects

Oct 3, 2024

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that eight million metric tonnes of segregated waste have been used in the construction of the National Highways. Speaking at an event organised by Nagpur Municipal Corporation to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary yesterday, Mr. Gadkari noted that treated sewage water from the corporation is being supplied to a thermal power generation plant. He also mentioned that reserve water from the Pench, Koradi, and Khaparkheda projects is now available for farmers’ irrigation.

Additionally, the minister suggested that bio-CNG could be produced from waste and encouraged the Municipal Corporation to consider adopting this fuel for its vehicle fleet.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

EV registrations in India saw 23% increase (year-on-year)

Oct 2, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Domestic indices trade higher on positive global cues

Oct 1, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian pavilion hosts 29 country’s leading companies at WETEX 2024, Bolstering UAE-India Green Collaboration

Oct 1, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Death Toll from Floods and Landslides in Nepal Reaches 233

October 3, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Commends India for Troop Contributions to Lebanon Peacekeeping

October 3, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Nitin Gadkari Highlights Use of 8 Million Metric Tonnes of Waste in Highway Projects

October 3, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

ED Summons Mohammad Azharuddin in Money Laundering Case Linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association

October 3, 2024