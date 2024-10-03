Nitin Gadkari Highlights Use of 8 Million Metric Tonnes of Waste in Highway Projects

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that eight million metric tonnes of segregated waste have been used in the construction of the National Highways. Speaking at an event organised by Nagpur Municipal Corporation to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary yesterday, Mr. Gadkari noted that treated sewage water from the corporation is being supplied to a thermal power generation plant. He also mentioned that reserve water from the Pench, Koradi, and Khaparkheda projects is now available for farmers’ irrigation.

Additionally, the minister suggested that bio-CNG could be produced from waste and encouraged the Municipal Corporation to consider adopting this fuel for its vehicle fleet.