Govt determined to bring peace and development in J&K, says Home Minister Amit Shah
Sudan’s military dissolves civilian rule; arrests political leaders
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
Special vaccination drive for college students in Maharashtra begins
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Oct 2021 01:35:40      انڈین آواز

Piyush Goyal reviews progress on ONDC initiative of DPIIT

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today reviewed the progress on the Open Network for Digital Commerce ONDC initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT.

The Minister was apprised about the significant progress made for the project. Quality Council of India has established a team of experts for the execution of the project in a mission mode. A number of small and medium enterprises have been on-boarded as volunteers to complement the ONDC team. An ONDC gateway has also been established. About 20 entities covering all network components are at various stages of onboarding. The DPIIT has approved a budget of approximately Rs 10 crores for initial work on the project.

It has been suggested to establish a private sector-led non-profit company. The entity is expected to provide a start-up mindset for a population scale implementation, enabled by a management with a futuristic vision, leadership with a deep understanding of commerce, comfort with cutting edge technology and missionary outlook to drive change. A non-profit company structure removes any incentive for owners to drive for profit maximization, keep the focus on ethical and responsible behaviour while providing for trust, rigorous norms of governance, accountability and transparency.

Mr Goyal expressed satisfaction with the progress made and desired to compress timelines for making this network a reality soon. He directed that wide participation from the ecosystem should be ensured and the institutional structure should be created in such a manner so as to ensure that the entity conducts itself in an ethical, cooperative, democratic and responsible manner. He directed that special efforts must be made to build trust in the ONDC network and elaborate mechanisms must be put in place for dispute resolution.

The meeting was attended by Secretary DPIIT Anurag Jain and members of Advisory Council of ONDC including CEO NHA R.S. Sharma, Chairman QCI Adil Zainulbhai, MD and CEO NPCI Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO NSDL-e Gov Suresh Sethi, CEO, RAI Kumar Rajagopalan, Founder of MyGov Arvind Gupta and Ms Anjali Bansal of Avaana Capital.

The meeting was also attended by a number of prospective promoters including senior representatives from State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, NABARD, SIDBI, National Payments Corporation of India, NSDL, CDSL, NSE and BSE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey Junior World Cup to be held without spectators at venue

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi: Hockey India and FIH on Tuesday announced that Hockey Junior World Cup sch ...

Winning start by Rohit, Akash at the AIBA World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan gave the Indian campaign a flying start as they c ...

Sports: Rahul Dravid formally applies for head coach’s post

AMN / HSB Former Captain Rahul Dravid is all but certain to be the Indian Cricket team's next head coach af ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz