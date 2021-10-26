Govt determined to bring peace and development in J&K, says Home Minister Amit Shah
CCPA takes strong action on violations of ‘country of origin’ on e-commerce platforms

The Central Consumer Protection Authority CCPA Ministry of Consumer Affairs has taken strong action on violations of consumer rights. In a run-up to the festive season, CCPA took stringent action to safeguard consumer interests. In a press conference in New Delhi today, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs Ms. Leena Nandan shared how CCPA has been efficiently and effectively tightening noose over the violators.

The violations involve declaring a false country of origin on the products listed on e-commerce platforms and failure to declare a country of origin. CCPA has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter on the basis of complaints received from numerous consumers on the National Consumer Helpline portal. CCPA has sent a Notice to e-commerce entities for violations reported on their platforms. CCPA has directed such entities to furnish detailed replies as to what are the tangible steps that have been taken by them on this matter.

202 notices served for violation of Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules and majority notices deal with electronic appliances. Over 41 lakh 85 thousand rupees is collected from 75 companies compounded under Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) rules.

As part of celebrations of 75 years of Independence – Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, CCPA has decided to initiate a country-wide campaign to prevent the sale of spurious and counterfeit goods that violate Quality Control Orders published by the Central Government. The daily use products identified for the purpose are Helmets, Pressure Cooker and Cooking Gas Cylinders. Violation of compulsory standards has been categorized as a cognizable offense under section 29 (4) of the BIS Act. Such goods can be dangerous, hazardous and risk causing harm to consumers.

CCPA has taken suo-moto cognizance of unfair trade practices involving the sale of such goods to consumers. District Collectors of all states and UTs have been directed to investigate unfair trade practices of selling such goods to consumers. CCPA has also written to DG, BIS to take up this issue on priority and notify all regional branches to conduct market surveillance and take immediate action.

Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs to undertake enforcement drive, in coordination with District Collectors and Commissioners of Police to prevent sale and manufacture of goods violating compulsory standards. States which do significant enforcement activities will be awarded recognition during the Iconic week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Department has taken new initiatives to collaborate with stakeholders for protecting consumers from cyber fraud as well. Complaints of cyber fraud were also reported on National Consumer Helpline NCH. The Department of Consumer Affairs has collaborated with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs for strengthening the Redressal of cyber fraud grievances on NCH.

The helpline number of 155260 for reporting cyber fraud has been prominently published on the NCH portal. A banner link to directly lodge complaints on Cyber Crime Portal has also been placed on the platform.

