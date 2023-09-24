इंडियन आवाज़     24 Sep 2023 01:09:02      انڈین آواز

Philippines: At least 45 Children sick due to gases emanating from volcanoes Taal

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the Philippines, at least 45 children have reportedly fallen sick due to the gases emanating from one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, Taal. It is located 60 kilometers north of the capital Manila. The emission of sulfur dioxide-laden steam has caused skin, throat, and eye irritation for many in nearby towns. Schools in more than 20 towns have been ordered to shut down.

Philippine authorities say that there was no imminent threat of eruption. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reportedly observed hot volcanic fluids in the volcano’s crater lake spreading volcanic gases. Heavy pollution also shrouded buildings in the capital region in a haze. The alert remains at level 1 on a five-level scale, denoting a ‘slight increase in the volcanic earthquake, and steam or gas activity’. Taal last erupted in 2020 leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. Since then, volcanic activity has occurred multiple times throughout 2021 and 2022.

