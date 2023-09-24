External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds discussions with his counterparts from QUAD countries in New York

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held discussions with his counterparts from QUAD countries in New York yesterday. The Minister is in New York where he is leading the Indian delegation for the High Level Week at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said that during the meeting with his QUAD colleagues, they discussed defending the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and delivering on Quad commitments.

He also held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Japan Yoko Kamikawa and exchanged perspectives on the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan. They discussed regional, multilateral and global cooperation and taking them forward.

During his five day visit to New York till 26th September, the External Affairs Minister will attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings. He will also be meeting with the UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of 78th Session of UNGA, Dennis Francis. He will address the High Level Session of the UNGA on 26th September.

In the second leg of his US tour, Dr Jaishankar will visit Washington D.C. from 27th to 30th September for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes discussions with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders and think tanks. He will also address the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living.