18 Indian Seafarers Stranded in Yemen Now Safe in Aden

AMN/ WEB DESK

Aden, Yemen – In a positive development, 18 Indian seafarers who endured weeks of uncertainty while stranded in Yemen have been successfully rescued and are currently in Aden, safe and sound. Plans are underway to facilitate their journey back to India.

These seafarers found themselves stranded at Nishtun port, Al Mahra, Yemen, due to their ship running aground.

The relentless efforts of the Indian Embassies in Riyadh and Djibouti, combined with the cooperation of the Yemeni government, were instrumental in orchestrating the successful rescue of these seafarers over the past few weeks.