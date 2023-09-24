इंडियन आवाज़     24 Sep 2023 02:42:19      انڈین آواز

US and Vietnam discuss arms deal

Published On:

WEB DESK

A deal between the U.S. and Vietnam on arms sales was discussed between the two during the official meeting between them last month. Though the terms and conditions of the deal are yet to be finalized, it is assumed that the deal could help cash-strapped Vietnam by steering it away from its traditional reliance on lower-cost, Russian-made arms. The deal expected to finalise next year, will involve the sale of newly upgraded American F-16 fighter jets.

Termed as one of the largest arms transfers in history between the two nations, the deal could irk China and sideline Russia according to the experts.

