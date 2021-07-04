Philippine military plane crashes with 92 people aboard

FILE PHOTO

AMN/ WEB DESK

A C-130 military transport aircraft carrying 92 people has crashed in the southern Philippines. Seventeen bodies were found at the crash site on Jolo island. According to a statement by Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana at least 29 people have been killed and 50 people have been rescued so far from the wreckage of the aircraft.

40 people survived the crash and were taken to a nearby military hospital. Philippines Defence Secretary informed that the plane, a C130 Hercules, was trying to land at Jolo airport when it overshot the runway.