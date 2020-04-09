People should never shake hands again: Anthony Fauci

WEB DESK

US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said that People should never shake hands again, underlining that the practise would not only prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus but also decrease instances of influenza dramatically in the world.

Fauci, who is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a lead member of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus said that washing hands should be a must in people’s daily routine.

He further added that it would not only be good to prevent coronavirus disease but probably would decrease instances of influenza dramatically. Because as a matter of fact, that is one of the major ways you can transmit a respiratory-borne illness.

Responding to a question on the possible measures to be taken to contain the spread of the virus, he said, One of them is absolute compulsive hand-washing. The other is you don’t ever shake anybody’s hands.

In the recent weeks, President Donald Trump too has been talking about doing away with the hand shake, which is a part and parcel of the American culture.

Globally, 88,538 people have died due to coronavirus and nearly 1.5 million people have been infected.