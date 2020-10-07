Partnership between India & Japan can make big difference in post-COVID scenario: Jaishankar

Dr. Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi

WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo today. During the 13th India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, progress made in India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership was reviewed. Discussions were also held on maritime security, trade and investment, manufacturing, skill development, connectivity and infrastructure, health and wellness, Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative and UN Reforms.

Highlighting the need for robust digital and cyber security systems, both the Ministers welcomed the finalization of the text of Cyber Security agreement. The agreement promotes cooperation in capacity building, research and development in the areas of Critical Information Infrastructure, 5G, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Motegi agreed that the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries will play a pivotal role in overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the Ministers emphasized that a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region must be based on diversified and resilient supply chains. They welcomed the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative between India, Japan, Australia and other like-minded countries.