Participating teams begin to arrive in Guwahati for 3rd Khelo India Youth Games

In Assam, the participating teams have started arriving Guwahati for the third Khelo India Youth Games to begin this Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro District Biswajit Pegu said that 170 hotels have been booked for athletes and officials.

Mr. Pegu said that proper arrangements are being made for players. He said that special emphasis is being given in maintaining cleanliness and appealed people to extend support.

Mr. Pegu also informed that help desks have been set up at railway stations, airports, important bus stands for the convenience of players and visitors.