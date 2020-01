In Leh-Ladakh, Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) won the bronze medal in Under-20 Boys category of the ongoing 5th Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) National Ice Hockey Championship today.

In a match for the third position, LSRC beat Delhi with 5-1 goals. The hosts Union Territory of Ladakh will play Chandigarh in the finals tomorrow.

In the U-20 Girls category, in the final round robin league match, Maharashtra beat Chandigarh by 8-0 (Nil) goals.