Participate in PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, win attractive prizes

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister’s interaction Programme Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held this month. This will be the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha programme and it will be organised virtually. Through this programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a brainstorming session with school students, teachers and parents in connection with the upcoming examinations.

The registration process for the programme is underway on MyGov platform and it will remain open till 14th of this month. The participants of this programme will be selected through an online competition on MyGov platform.

The questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of Class 9 to 12 will be invited through MyGov platform and selected questions will be featured in the programme.

About two thousand school students, teachers and parents from all across the country are to be selected winner and there will be attractive prize for the winners.

The selected participants will be taking part in the programme online from their respective State and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit.