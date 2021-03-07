India beat England in final test, Clinch series 3-1, Qualify for World Test C’ship final
PM Modi Calls for using affordable medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras
India expects China to work together to ensure disengagement in remaining areas: MEA
Platform tickets to cost Rs 30, hike meant to curb COVID-19
Participate in PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, win attractive prizes

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister’s interaction Programme Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held this month. This will be the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha programme and it will be organised virtually. Through this programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a brainstorming session with school students, teachers and parents in connection with the upcoming examinations.

The registration process for the programme is underway on MyGov platform and it will remain open till 14th of this month. The participants of this programme will be selected through an online competition on MyGov platform.

The questions related to dealing with examination stress from school students of Class 9 to 12 will be invited through MyGov platform and selected questions will be featured in the programme.

About two thousand school students, teachers and parents from all across the country are to be selected winner and there will be attractive prize for the winners.

The selected participants will be taking part in the programme online from their respective State and UT headquarters and will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit.

SPORTS

BCCI announces IPL schedule for 2021

Final match to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad AMN The Board of Control for Cricket ...

Shooting; NRAI accepts National Sports Code

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI),on Saturday accepted the Natio ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

