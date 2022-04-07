Parliament passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

AMN

Parliament has passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with Rajya Sabha approving it on Wednesday. Lok Sabha had already passed the Bill. The Bill amends the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tripura. It includes the Darlong community as a sub-tribe of the Kuki tribe in the list of STs in Tripura.

Replying to the debate on the Bill in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta said Tripura has 19 chief tribes and Darlong community is a sub tribe of Kuki tribe. She said the Narendra Modi government is doing a lot of work for the development of Scheduled Tribes in the country.

Initiating the discussion earlier, Phulo Devi Netam of Congress said the Darlong community has been seeking ST status for a long time and through this move, the community will be benefited. She asked the Center to look into the demands for ST status by many communities of Chhattisgarh.

Manik Saha of BJP said the long pending demand of Darlong community is being fulfilled by the BJP government. He said their health and education conditions will improve now.

Shantanu Sen of TMC accused the BJP of not fulfilling the demands of tribal communities in Tripura.