FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2022 02:45:32      انڈین آواز

Parliament passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Parliament has passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with Rajya Sabha approving it on Wednesday. Lok Sabha had already passed the Bill. The Bill amends the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tripura. It includes the Darlong community as a sub-tribe of the Kuki tribe in the list of STs in Tripura.

Replying to the debate on the Bill in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta said Tripura has 19 chief tribes and Darlong community is a sub tribe of Kuki tribe. She said the Narendra Modi government is doing a lot of work for the development of Scheduled Tribes in the country.

Initiating the discussion earlier, Phulo Devi Netam of Congress said the Darlong community has been seeking ST status for a long time and through this move, the community will be benefited. She asked the Center to look into the demands for ST status by many communities of Chhattisgarh.

Manik Saha of BJP said the long pending demand of Darlong community is being fulfilled by the BJP government. He said their health and education conditions will improve now.

Shantanu Sen of TMC accused the BJP of not fulfilling the demands of tribal communities in Tripura.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amlan Borgohain sets National mark; Sable cracks 5000m meet record

Harpal Singh Bedi Kozhikode, April 6: Amlan Borgohain (Assam) setup a new  200m National Rec ...

Harmanpreet’s  hat-trick helps India beat England 4-3 in Hockey Pro League

  Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar,3 April: Defender Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick to enable ...

Jeswin Aldrin creates new National record in Long Jump battle

Harpal Singh Bedi Long Jumper J Jeswin Aldrin (Tamil Nadu) with a wind-aided leap of 8.37m created a new Na ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart